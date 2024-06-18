Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 88,570 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,570 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,213,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,696,000 after acquiring an additional 243,156 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,435,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,699,000 after acquiring an additional 363,554 shares during the last quarter. Makaira Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 1,736,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,610,000 after acquiring an additional 35,425 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,349,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,768,000 after acquiring an additional 160,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,334,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,547,000 after acquiring an additional 857,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $51.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $95.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average is $62.25.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.69). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 87.75%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.41 million. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $514,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,484.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

