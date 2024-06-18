Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $5.41 Million Position in SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,405,000.

Get SK Growth Opportunities alerts:

Separately, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

SK Growth Opportunities Price Performance

Shares of SKGR stock opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01. SK Growth Opportunities Co. has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $11.60.

SK Growth Opportunities Profile

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.