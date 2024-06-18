Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $5.50 Million Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,773 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.06% of Match Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 85,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 30,229 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,903,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Match Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,045,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,961,000 after purchasing an additional 191,615 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,526,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,509,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,152,000 after purchasing an additional 184,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.11. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $49.24.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.77 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Match Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

