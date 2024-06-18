Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $7.20 Million Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,195,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.07% of East West Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 58.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 28,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 86.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 46,249 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 456,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $159,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $70.75 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $79.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $644.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.77 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other East West Bancorp news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

