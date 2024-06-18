Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $157.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.63. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $122.86 and a 1 year high of $168.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.28 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

