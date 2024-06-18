Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 635,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,828,000. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,980,000 after buying an additional 1,027,398 shares during the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,435,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 539,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,667,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,727,000 after purchasing an additional 460,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,018,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 441,318 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73. The firm has a market cap of $558.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.77.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TVTX. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.
