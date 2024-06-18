Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 635,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,000.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,828,000. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,980,000 after buying an additional 1,027,398 shares during the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,435,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 539,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,667,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,727,000 after purchasing an additional 460,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,018,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 441,318 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73. The firm has a market cap of $558.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.78). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 238.06% and a negative net margin of 87.94%. The company had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.27) EPS. Travere Therapeutics’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TVTX. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TVTX

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.