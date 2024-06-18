Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,050 ($26.05).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($34.94) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.41) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.41) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

In other news, insider Riad Mishlawi acquired 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,979 ($25.15) per share, with a total value of £14,565.44 ($18,507.55). 30.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HIK stock opened at GBX 1,992 ($25.31) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.57. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of GBX 1,711 ($21.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,222 ($28.23). The company has a market capitalization of £4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2,970.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,919.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,894.96.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

