Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,050 ($26.05).
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($34.94) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.41) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.41) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.
Shares of HIK stock opened at GBX 1,992 ($25.31) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.57. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of GBX 1,711 ($21.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,222 ($28.23). The company has a market capitalization of £4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2,970.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,919.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,894.96.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.
