Holley’s (HLLY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 269.23% from the company’s current price.

Get Holley alerts:

HLLY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Holley in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on Holley

Holley Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE:HLLY opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $387.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Holley has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $8.06.

In other Holley news, Chairman Matthew E. Rubel acquired 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,131.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 169,979 shares in the company, valued at $576,228.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Holley in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Holley by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 403,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Holley in the first quarter worth approximately $937,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Holley by 28.8% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 43,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Holley by 1.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,180,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,646,000 after purchasing an additional 47,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Holley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.