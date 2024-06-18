Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Short Interest Update

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hugo Boss Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOSSY opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $16.93.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 6.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hugo Boss will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hugo Boss Increases Dividend

Hugo Boss Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1923 per share. This is an increase from Hugo Boss’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

