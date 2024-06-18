Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513,080 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,207 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,261,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,000,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after buying an additional 141,410 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 715.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,251,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,081,000 after buying an additional 3,729,974 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 206,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 126,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HBAN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $217,440.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,195 shares in the company, valued at $902,298.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $217,440.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,298.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,851,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,623 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.10.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

