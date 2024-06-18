Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,412 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,214,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,681,000 after acquiring an additional 210,754 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,379,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,455,000 after purchasing an additional 183,734 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,372,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,678,000 after purchasing an additional 556,629 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Huntsman by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,151,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,770,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,188,000 after purchasing an additional 55,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on HUN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.18.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -44.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.78. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is -192.31%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Featured Articles

