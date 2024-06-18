IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $1,409,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 21.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,473,000 after acquiring an additional 37,278 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 25.1% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 53.4% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $504.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $501.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $528.58. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. Barclays reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.