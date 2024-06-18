Insider Buying: Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Senior Officer Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2024

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFNGet Free Report) Senior Officer William Sutherland bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$24.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,594.00.

Element Fleet Management Stock Down 1.0 %

EFN opened at C$23.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.13, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$23.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.54. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$18.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFNGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.05. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of C$353.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$333.85 million. Research analysts expect that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.5226286 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Fleet Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EFN shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EFN

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN)

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.