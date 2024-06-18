Insider Buying: IDP Education Limited (ASX:IEL) Insider Acquires 1,300 Shares of Stock

IDP Education Limited (ASX:IEL – Get Free Report) insider Tracey Horton purchased 1,300 shares of IDP Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$15.15 ($10.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,691.10 ($13,040.46).
Tracey Horton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 30th, Tracey Horton acquired 1,500 shares of IDP Education stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$16.40 ($10.86) per share, with a total value of A$24,600.00 ($16,291.39).
IDP Education Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.05.
IDP Education Company Profile
IDP Education Limited engages in the placement of students into education institutions in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and Ireland. Its services include counselling, application processing, pre-departure guidance, student placement and examinations, English language teaching, client relations, online student recruitment, as well as examinations support and shared services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IDP Education
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for IDP Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDP Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.