Insider Buying: Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) CEO Buys 7,673 Shares of Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Kavanaugh purchased 7,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $45,347.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 347,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,747.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Frank Kavanaugh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Frank Kavanaugh acquired 7,584 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $44,138.88.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Frank Kavanaugh acquired 7,702 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $43,670.34.

On Monday, May 20th, Frank Kavanaugh acquired 995 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $5,562.05.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Frank Kavanaugh acquired 1,372 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $7,985.04.

On Friday, May 17th, Frank Kavanaugh acquired 41,600 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $234,624.00.

Medalist Diversified REIT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDRR opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.46. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13.

Medalist Diversified REIT Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medalist Diversified REIT

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Medalist Diversified REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Medalist Diversified REIT’s payout ratio is -8.70%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Free Report) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,157 shares during the period. Medalist Diversified REIT comprises about 0.2% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned about 1.76% of Medalist Diversified REIT worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

