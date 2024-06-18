Insider Buying: Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Buys 2,300 Shares of Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Brandon Mullen acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,712.00.
Total Energy Services Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of TOT stock opened at C$9.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.25. The company has a market cap of C$375.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.09. Total Energy Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.64.
Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C($0.08). Total Energy Services had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of C$204.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$235.35 million. Equities analysts predict that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 1.7153558 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on TOT shares. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$16.75 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th.
Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.
