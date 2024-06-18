Insider Selling: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,114,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,291.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 17,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $134,925.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $170,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 43,431 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $459,499.98.

Travelzoo Price Performance

TZOO stock opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $11.23. The company has a market cap of $103.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 140.63%. The company had revenue of $21.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Travelzoo by 9.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 47,352 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Travelzoo in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TZOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Travelzoo

About Travelzoo

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.