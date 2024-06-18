Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) SVP Mark N. Field Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $299,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Insulet Stock Down 1.0 %

PODD stock opened at $198.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $125.82 and a 12 month high of $298.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.80.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.05 million. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PODD. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.18.

Institutional Trading of Insulet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Insulet by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,615 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 23,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

