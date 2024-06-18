inSure DeFi (SURE) Tops One Day Volume of $517,656.53

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. In the last week, inSure DeFi has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One inSure DeFi token can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $153.08 million and approximately $517,656.53 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00010906 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008746 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,100.23 or 0.99910507 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00012406 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005134 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000736 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00079899 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About inSure DeFi

inSure DeFi (SURE) is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00571993 USD and is down -4.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $358,203.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade inSure DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy inSure DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

