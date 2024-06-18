Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.59.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE HLT opened at $214.62 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $136.76 and a one year high of $215.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.95 and a 200 day moving average of $196.48. The company has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, Director Melanie Healey purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.