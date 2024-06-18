Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 148 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 364.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7,300.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ULTA. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.30.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $389.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $401.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.