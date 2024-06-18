Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 3,056 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,698,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 25,177 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 44,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,812,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,916,000 after buying an additional 404,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.29 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.26.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4723 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.