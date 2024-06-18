Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,359 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.3% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $47,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.2 %

QQQ stock opened at $485.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.15. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $486.86.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

