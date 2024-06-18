iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Increased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after buying an additional 8,607,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,128,876,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,083,439,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $548.21 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $549.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $523.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $504.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

