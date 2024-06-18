iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stake Raised by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 68.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,863 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $46.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.09.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

