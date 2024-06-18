iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,808,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 713,747 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $68,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWA. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 366,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 122,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,454,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,292,000 after buying an additional 40,308 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Price Performance

EWA stock opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.01.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

