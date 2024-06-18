iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 196.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,290 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.62% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $866,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 509,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,373,000 after acquiring an additional 305,015 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 66,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 65,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 386.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 19,310 shares during the last quarter.

SMMD stock opened at $62.19 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.03.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

