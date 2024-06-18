Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Receives $64.29 Average PT from Analysts

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRGet Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JSPR. Evercore ISI began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Jasper Therapeutics stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.47. The company has a market cap of $366.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.24. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $31.01.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.23. Research analysts anticipate that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,088,000. StemPoint Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,794,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $599,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

