JPMorgan American (LON:JAM) Hits New 1-Year High at $996.00

JPMorgan American (LON:JAM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 996 ($12.66) and last traded at GBX 994.94 ($12.64), with a volume of 470905 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 982 ($12.48).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The firm has a market cap of £1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 991.92 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 966.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 922.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were issued a GBX 5.25 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from JPMorgan American’s previous dividend of $2.50. JPMorgan American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 707.07%.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

