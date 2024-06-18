Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $136.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $172.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.33.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

