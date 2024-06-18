Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,464,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $595,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $2,120,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 388.7% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,095.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,095.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.63, for a total value of $51,461,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,998,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,256,839,378.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,667,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,048,040. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

NYSE:MA opened at $448.11 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $416.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

