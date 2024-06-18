Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.36.

Kura Oncology Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of KURA opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.94. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kura Oncology news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $57,922.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,884.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kura Oncology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 352.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

