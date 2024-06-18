Leo Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 26,807 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 26,807 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services grew its position in Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Stock Performance
Shares of CMCSA opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $146.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.65. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Comcast Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.
Insider Activity at Comcast
In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
