Leo Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 10,410 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.3% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $80.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.07, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $82.63.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.