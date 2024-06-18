Leo Wealth LLC Invests $1.50 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,546 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $518.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $539.44. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

