Leo Wealth LLC Invests $205,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $243.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.76. The company has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

