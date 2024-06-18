Leo Wealth LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $5,828,000. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $717,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 559,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,851,000 after purchasing an additional 77,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.09. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $46.08.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

