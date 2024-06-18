Leo Wealth LLC Makes New $273,000 Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Get Cummins alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $269.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $304.24.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 49.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.