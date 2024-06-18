Leo Wealth LLC Takes $798,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total value of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $285.53 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $278.69 and a twelve month high of $387.51. The firm has a market cap of $191.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $303.42 and a 200 day moving average of $338.41.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACN

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.