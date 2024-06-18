Leo Wealth LLC Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,642 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,793,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,017,000 after purchasing an additional 103,671 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.8% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 1,817 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.3% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $845.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $751.85.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $867.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $777.18 and its 200-day moving average is $725.23. The stock has a market cap of $384.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $516.54 and a 52-week high of $870.56.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

