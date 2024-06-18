Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Sells 52,911 Shares of Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,266,178.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 311,637 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $7,937,394.39.

On Friday, April 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 219,303 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $5,364,151.38.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 123,388 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $3,111,845.36.

On Friday, April 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 413,227 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $10,570,346.66.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 513,104 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $13,320,179.84.

On Monday, April 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 938,896 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,331,414.08.

On Thursday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,250,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $34,700,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 189,759 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,550,450.75.

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 199,664 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 333,916 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,656,850.72.

Liberty Live Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:LLYVK opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. Liberty Live Group has a 12 month low of $29.63 and a 12 month high of $44.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.63 and its 200-day moving average is $38.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group ( NASDAQ:LLYVK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.78).

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Liberty Live Group by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

