Livelsberger Financial Advisory Acquires New Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $9,197,000. Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV opened at $161.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.26.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

