Livelsberger Financial Advisory Acquires Shares of 184 Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $662,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 167,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 34,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period.

A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Shares of A opened at $131.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.24. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $155.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,836.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

