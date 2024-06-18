Livelsberger Financial Advisory Buys Shares of 100 Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Linde alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $567,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.83.

Linde Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Linde stock opened at $440.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $437.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $431.97. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $358.37 and a twelve month high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.