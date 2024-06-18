Livelsberger Financial Advisory Buys Shares of 1,108 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Trading Down 0.2 %

Ventas stock opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -947.32%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

