Livelsberger Financial Advisory Invests $26,000 in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Separately, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 98,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,673 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Price Performance

Shares of JETS opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.70.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Company Profile

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

