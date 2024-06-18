Livelsberger Financial Advisory Invests $33,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,244,000 after acquiring an additional 103,829 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $723,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $375.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $377.30. The company has a market capitalization of $129.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $346.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.80.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

