Livelsberger Financial Advisory Invests $47,000 in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,067,000 after buying an additional 1,415,639 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 374.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 73,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 58,081 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 304,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,353,000 after buying an additional 175,964 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 79,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 73,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,981,684.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,336.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 73,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,981,684.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,336.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $1,417,822.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,104.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,716 shares of company stock worth $4,397,507. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

MRO opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.56.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

