Livelsberger Financial Advisory Invests $549,000 in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 61,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory owned approximately 0.16% of DWS Municipal Income Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Gridiron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

KTF stock opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

