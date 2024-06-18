Livelsberger Financial Advisory Invests $640,000 in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory owned 0.07% of Gorman-Rupp at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 140,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gorman-Rupp Trading Up 0.5 %
GRC opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.29 million, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average is $35.30. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Gorman-Rupp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.
Gorman-Rupp Company Profile
The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.
